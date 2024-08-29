Construction of new City Hall building begins in Jalal-Abad city

Construction of a new building for the office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the President to the region and the City Hall has begun on the site of a demolished prison colony in Jalal-Abad. The head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev laid a capsule, his assistant Otkurbek Rakhmanov reported.
Previously, correctional facility No. 10 was located on this site. It was demolished and it was decided to construct a building for the regional administration and municipality on an area of 7.6 hectares. The prison colony was moved to Bazar-Korgon district.
Earlier it was reported that an administrative building, a shopping and entertainment complex, a museum and a park will be built on the site of the demolished correctional facilities.