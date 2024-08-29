17:07
Construction of new City Hall building begins in Jalal-Abad city

Construction of a new building for the office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the President to the region and the City Hall has begun on the site of a demolished prison colony in Jalal-Abad. The head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev laid a capsule, his assistant Otkurbek Rakhmanov reported.

Previously, correctional facility No. 10 was located on this site. It was demolished and it was decided to construct a building for the regional administration and municipality on an area of ​​7.6 hectares. The prison colony was moved to Bazar-Korgon district.

The construction is planned to be completed in 2025. Funds in the amount of 1.6 billion soms will be allocated from the state budget.

Earlier it was reported that an administrative building, a shopping and entertainment complex, a museum and a park will be built on the site of the demolished correctional facilities.
