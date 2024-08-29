Judoka Erlan Sherov to be presented with apartment in Bishkek

Judoka Erlan Sherov will be presented with an apartment in Bishkek. Deputies approved the draft resolution of the City Hall «On the gratuitous transfer of municipal housing to the Asian Games champion» at an extraordinary session of the Bishkek City Council.

The athlete will be presented with an apartment in Tunguch microdistrict through privatization on a gratuitous basis.

«Erlan Sherov took the first line in the ranking of the strongest judokas in the world in 2018 by the International Judo Federation, such a result was achieved for the first time in the history of Kyrgyzstan. Having won the gold medal at the Asian Games in 2023, and in 2024 the bronze medal at the World Championship (UAE), he went down in history as the first judoka from Kyrgyzstan, who won such significant awards for our country, and secured a berth at the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, where he will compete among the best judokas on the planet,» the document says.

Erlan Sherov, 26, is a master of sports of international class of the Kyrgyz Republic in judo, a graduate of the Specialized Children’s and Youth School of the Olympic Reserve, winner of the 2023 Asian Championship.