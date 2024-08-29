17:07
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Judoka Erlan Sherov to be presented with apartment in Bishkek

Judoka Erlan Sherov will be presented with an apartment in Bishkek. Deputies approved the draft resolution of the City Hall «On the gratuitous transfer of municipal housing to the Asian Games champion» at an extraordinary session of the Bishkek City Council.

The athlete will be presented with an apartment in Tunguch microdistrict through privatization on a gratuitous basis.

«Erlan Sherov took the first line in the ranking of the strongest judokas in the world in 2018 by the International Judo Federation, such a result was achieved for the first time in the history of Kyrgyzstan. Having won the gold medal at the Asian Games in 2023, and in 2024 the bronze medal at the World Championship (UAE), he went down in history as the first judoka from Kyrgyzstan, who won such significant awards for our country, and secured a berth at the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, where he will compete among the best judokas on the planet,» the document says.

Erlan Sherov, 26, is a master of sports of international class of the Kyrgyz Republic in judo, a graduate of the Specialized Children’s and Youth School of the Olympic Reserve, winner of the 2023 Asian Championship.
link: https://24.kg/english/303475/
views: 126
Print
Related
We build mortgage houses using money from fight against corruption — Tashiev
Apartment prices continue to grow in Bishkek
Insurance certificate becomes mandatory for real estate transactions in KR
Mortgage houses to be built on land seized from ex-MP in Kemin
State Mortgage Company raises age of repayment of state mortgage
State Mortgage Company provided 9,500 families with housing since 2016
Construction of 1st stage of Muras residential complex to be completed in 2024
Olympics 2024: Judoka from Kyrgyzstan Erlan Sherov loses to athlete from Spain
Olympics 2024: Judoka from Kyrgyzstan loses to Ukrainian athlete
State Mortgage Company begins construction of residential complex in Bishkek
Popular
Radio Azattyk is closing its Russian editorial office in Kazakhstan Radio Azattyk is closing its Russian editorial office in Kazakhstan
U.S. sanctions cause disruptions in work of Zolotaya Korona in Georgian banks U.S. sanctions cause disruptions in work of Zolotaya Korona in Georgian banks
Detention of Pavel Durov: Telegram team releases first statement Detention of Pavel Durov: Telegram team releases first statement
Asman Airlines successfully completes test flight of its first aircraft Asman Airlines successfully completes test flight of its first aircraft
29 August, Thursday
16:22
Construction of new City Hall building begins in Jalal-Abad city Construction of new City Hall building begins in Jalal-...
16:15
Economy Minister tells about high growth in construction industry of Kyrgyzstan
16:10
Kindergarten employee detained in Osh for extortion
16:03
We build mortgage houses using money from fight against corruption — Tashiev
15:55
Social Contract participants to get interest-free loans