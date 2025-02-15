09:36
Construction of state mortgage housing complex starts in Kant

Construction of state mortgage housing has begun in Kant town. Kanybek Tumanbayev, the head of the Presidential Affairs Department, reported on Facebook.

According to him, the new housing complex will consist of 72 five-story blocks and will include 2,160 apartments. The total area of ​​the complex is 27.8 hectares.

The housing complex will have a school for 750 children and a kindergarten for 280 children. It will have its own boiler room, a modern water treatment and distribution system, solar panels, children’s playgrounds, a parking lot for 1,290 cars and recreation areas.
