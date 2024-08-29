17:06
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Construction of government town of 19 buildings planned in Bishkek

It is planned to build a new government town in Bishkek, which will consist of 19 nine-story buildings. Each floor in them will be allocated for a separate government agency. The Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev told at a meeting with journalists.

According to the minister, the renovation is a bill. The concept of renovation is the demolition of old housing and the construction of new housing in its place. According to him, there have been repeated attempts to adopt this law, but today it does not exist in Kyrgyzstan.

«We can talk about the fact that we will implement renovation for government agencies, that is, the construction of new facilities. You know that the construction of the new building of the presidential administration has been completed. Its official opening will take place on August 30,» he said.

According to Daniyar Amangeldiev, the presidential administration will move to the new building. It is planned to build a new government town near it.

«The city is growing from year to year. Officially, 1.3 million people live in Bishkek now. Unofficially, I think, it is about two million. The infrastructure is not designed for this,» the minister said.

Daniyar Amangeldiev reported: in order to relieve the infrastructure, one of the methods is proposed — to concentrate all government agencies in one place for the rational use of resources and opportunities.

According to him, land becomes more expensive, and almost all administrative buildings are located in the city center. As a result, it is possible to sell them and build new ones.

«There is a construction plan — there was a presentation of the presidential administration regarding the construction of a new town. This is about 19 single-entrance buildings with a height of 9 floors, a separate floor for each government agency. This is very convenient. Firstly, this is interaction between government agencies. This will be a conference room, where you can go, hold talks with a colleague, a minister, go through an underground passage to the presidential administration,» the minister concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/303473/
views: 142
Print
Related
Construction of new City Hall building begins in Jalal-Abad city
Economy Minister tells about high growth in construction industry of Kyrgyzstan
Most social facilities being built in Jalal-Abad and Osh regions
Concrete plant built in Shamaldy-Sai
New sports complex and hospital built in Jalal-Abad region
Housing construction volumes in Kyrgyzstan surpassed Soviet period - Cabinet
Construction of new "White House" nearing completion
Investors construct 300-meter pier in Balykchi
State Construction Agency not to demolish high-rise buildings on municipal land
Construction companies required to have authorized capital of 100 million soms
Popular
Radio Azattyk is closing its Russian editorial office in Kazakhstan Radio Azattyk is closing its Russian editorial office in Kazakhstan
U.S. sanctions cause disruptions in work of Zolotaya Korona in Georgian banks U.S. sanctions cause disruptions in work of Zolotaya Korona in Georgian banks
Detention of Pavel Durov: Telegram team releases first statement Detention of Pavel Durov: Telegram team releases first statement
Asman Airlines successfully completes test flight of its first aircraft Asman Airlines successfully completes test flight of its first aircraft
29 August, Thursday
16:22
Construction of new City Hall building begins in Jalal-Abad city Construction of new City Hall building begins in Jalal-...
16:15
Economy Minister tells about high growth in construction industry of Kyrgyzstan
16:10
Kindergarten employee detained in Osh for extortion
16:03
We build mortgage houses using money from fight against corruption — Tashiev
15:55
Social Contract participants to get interest-free loans