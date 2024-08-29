Construction of government town of 19 buildings planned in Bishkek

It is planned to build a new government town in Bishkek, which will consist of 19 nine-story buildings. Each floor in them will be allocated for a separate government agency. The Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev told at a meeting with journalists.

According to the minister, the renovation is a bill. The concept of renovation is the demolition of old housing and the construction of new housing in its place. According to him, there have been repeated attempts to adopt this law, but today it does not exist in Kyrgyzstan.

«We can talk about the fact that we will implement renovation for government agencies, that is, the construction of new facilities. You know that the construction of the new building of the presidential administration has been completed. Its official opening will take place on August 30,» he said.

According to Daniyar Amangeldiev, the presidential administration will move to the new building. It is planned to build a new government town near it.

«The city is growing from year to year. Officially, 1.3 million people live in Bishkek now. Unofficially, I think, it is about two million. The infrastructure is not designed for this,» the minister said.

Daniyar Amangeldiev reported: in order to relieve the infrastructure, one of the methods is proposed — to concentrate all government agencies in one place for the rational use of resources and opportunities.

According to him, land becomes more expensive, and almost all administrative buildings are located in the city center. As a result, it is possible to sell them and build new ones.

«There is a construction plan — there was a presentation of the presidential administration regarding the construction of a new town. This is about 19 single-entrance buildings with a height of 9 floors, a separate floor for each government agency. This is very convenient. Firstly, this is interaction between government agencies. This will be a conference room, where you can go, hold talks with a colleague, a minister, go through an underground passage to the presidential administration,» the minister concluded.