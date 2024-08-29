15:22
14 kok-boru teams compete for President's Cup in Cholpon- Ata

A kok-boru tournament for the President’s Cup is being held at the hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata city, Issyk-Kul region. The press service of the Department of Physical Culture and Sports reported.

The tournament started on August 28. At least 14 domestic teams are participating in it: Ak-Suu, Altyn-Alliance, Ak-Ilbirs, Ysyk-Ata, Kazarman, Ala-Archa, Talas, Bapa Barskoon, Biyiktik, Ichke-Suu, Asanbek-Ata, Kara-Oi, Shakhter and Chui-Tokmok.

The event was organized by the Kok-Boru Federation of Kyrgyzstan.
