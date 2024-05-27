Kok-boru included in program of World Nomad Games

Kok-boru was included in the program of the World Nomad Games. Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan, Aibek Abdymomonov, announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on social policy.

«The decision was made on May 20. In total, the Games will be held in 20 sports. Among them are alysh and belboo,» Aibek Abdymomunov noted.

He added that 280 athletes from Kyrgyzstan will take part in the Games.

The V World Nomad Games will be held in Astana from September 8 to September 14. More than 100 countries and about 4,000 participants are expected to participate in the Games. In 2014, 2016 and 2018, the World Nomad Games were held in Kyrgyzstan, and in 2022 — in Turkey.