World Nomad Games 2024: Kok boru team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Uzbekistan

The kok boru team of Kyrgyzstan played its first match at the World Nomad Games, which are taking place in Kazakhstan. The official Instagram account of the World Nomad Games reports.

The game ended with a score 12:6 in favor of Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, the USA, Uzbekistan, Turkey and Russia are competing for first place.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan defeated the team of Mongolia in kokpar — 16:0.

In total, Kyrgyzstan is represented by 268 athletes.

The V World Nomad Games are being held in Astana from September 8 to September 14. More than 100 countries and about 4,000 people are participating in the Games. In 2014, 2016 and 2018, the World Nomad Games were held in Kyrgyzstan, in 2022 — in Turkey.