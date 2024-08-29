Supporter of wanted Uzbek crime group leader Salim Boyvocha detained in Batken

A 68-year-old Kyrgyzstani has been detained in Batken. He is a supporter of the wanted leader of the organized crime group Salimbay Abduvaliev, known in the criminal world as Salim Boyvocha. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.
The security service noted that the detainee was taken to the SCNS for investigative measures, as well as to clarify the circumstances of the meeting with the leader of the organized criminal group of Uzbekistan. As a result, the 68-year-old man renounced criminal ideology, noting the positive trends in state development, and announced that he supports the policy of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in the fight against criminal structures.