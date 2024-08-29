13:33
Supporter of wanted Uzbek crime group leader Salim Boyvocha detained in Batken

A 68-year-old Kyrgyzstani has been detained in Batken. He is a supporter of the wanted leader of the organized crime group Salimbay Abduvaliev, known in the criminal world as Salim Boyvocha. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.

«During the ongoing investigative activities, a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, 68-year-old M.M.M., a native and resident of Kyzyl-Kiya city in Batken region, was detained. The investigators established that the suspect was involved in the criminal activities of the leader of the organized crime group Abduvaliev Salimbay, who was wanted by the SCNS of Kyrgyzstan. The detainee expressed respect and was also seen on a joint photograph together with Z.E.T., 46, who was previously detained for his ties with Abduvaliev in the city of Tashkent,» the statement says.

The security service noted that the detainee was taken to the SCNS for investigative measures, as well as to clarify the circumstances of the meeting with the leader of the organized criminal group of Uzbekistan. As a result, the 68-year-old man renounced criminal ideology, noting the positive trends in state development, and announced that he supports the policy of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in the fight against criminal structures.
