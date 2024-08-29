11:39
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Balama Zhomok book fair to be held in Bishkek on August 31

Balama Zhomok book fair will be held in Bishkek on August 31. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Illustrated books in the Kyrgyz language will be presented at Kurmanjan Datka monument «as the main and most important tool for children to learn the language, expand their worldview and develop their thinking.»

A master class «Birinchi kitebim» for the children, riddles and quizzes on fairy tales, a competition for parents «Zhomok aitkan ata-ene», as well as a master class on the national game «Birinchi upai» will be held. Fairy tales will be read to the children and a drawing competition will be organized for them.
link: https://24.kg/english/303425/
views: 105
Print
Related
Kyrgyz-Russian Innovative Solutions Fair: Six agreements signed
Fair of Innovative Solutions in Education to be held in Issyk-Kul region
Fair “From Heart to Heart” held in Bishkek
U.S. donates more than 12,000 books to southern regions of Kyrgyzstan
Diplomatic charity fair held in Bishkek
Yurts set up, fair takes place on Ala-Too square
New Year’s gift fair takes place in Bishkek
Over 23,000 Kyrgyzstanis participate in job fairs in 2023
USAID donates new children's books to public libraries in Kyrgyzstan
Book by Sadyr Japarov about way of creation new Kyrgyzstan published
Popular
Radio Azattyk is closing its Russian editorial office in Kazakhstan Radio Azattyk is closing its Russian editorial office in Kazakhstan
U.S. sanctions cause disruptions in work of Zolotaya Korona in Georgian banks U.S. sanctions cause disruptions in work of Zolotaya Korona in Georgian banks
Detention of Pavel Durov: Telegram team releases first statement Detention of Pavel Durov: Telegram team releases first statement
Migrants from Central Asia warned about possible terrorist attacks in Russia Migrants from Central Asia warned about possible terrorist attacks in Russia
29 August, Thursday
11:04
Balama Zhomok book fair to be held in Bishkek on August 31 Balama Zhomok book fair to be held in Bishkek on Augus...
11:00
Natural Resources Ministry reports detention of large batch of macrotomia
10:27
SCNS: Six people renounced extremist ideology of Yakyn Inkar
10:19
Number of bank cards in Kyrgyzstan increased by almost 31 percent for year
10:15
Bishkek hosts annual August conference for teachers