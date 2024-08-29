Balama Zhomok book fair to be held in Bishkek on August 31

Balama Zhomok book fair will be held in Bishkek on August 31. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Illustrated books in the Kyrgyz language will be presented at Kurmanjan Datka monument «as the main and most important tool for children to learn the language, expand their worldview and develop their thinking.»

A master class «Birinchi kitebim» for the children, riddles and quizzes on fairy tales, a competition for parents «Zhomok aitkan ata-ene», as well as a master class on the national game «Birinchi upai» will be held. Fairy tales will be read to the children and a drawing competition will be organized for them.