Simiram recreation center in Issyk-Kul region transferred to state — SCNS

Simiram recreation center located in Korumdu village in Issyk-Kul region was returned to the state. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As part of investigative and operational measures based on the materials of a criminal case registered on the fact of money laundering, as well as financing the activities of the organized criminal group of Kamchybek Asanbek, Simiram recreation center was transferred to the balance sheet of the State Property Management Agency free of charge.

The recreation center consists of buildings and structures with a total area of ​​4,679 square meters, its estimated value is 1,084,657 billion soms.

The relevant operational measures are ongoing, aimed at detecting property obtained by criminal means, including by representatives of organized crime groups.

In August 2024, the Kazakh businessman and owner of Simiram recreation center, Yasynzhan Tairov, was put on the wanted list for financing the organized crime group of Kamchybek Asanbek (Kamchy Kolbaev).
