Yuzhny resort, located in Ton district of Issyk-Kul region, has been returned to state ownership. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the supervisory authority, the resort, worth 14,988 million soms, was previously illegally transferred to the ownership of individuals.

The prosecutor’s office also reported the return to the state of an illegally privatized land plot of 10,183 square meters in Kadzhi-Sai village in Issyk-Kul region.