Tax authorities extend working hours for three days

Tax authorities of Kyrgyzstan are switching to an enhanced work schedule to facilitate the process of paying property taxes for citizens. The press service of the State Tax Service reported.

Employees of tax authorities will work longer than usual: on August 29-30 — until 9 p.m., and on August 31 — until 6 p.m. During this time, taxpayers can receive consultations on calculating and paying property tax.

The deadline for paying taxes on vehicles, residential buildings, apartments and land plots expires on September 1.
