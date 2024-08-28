14:25
Asman Airlines successfully completes test flight of its first aircraft

A subsidiary of Manas International Airport OJSC successfully completed a test flight of its first aircraft.

As the airline’s office reported, the test flight of Bombardier Dash Q8-400 aircraft was made at De Havilland Aircraft of Canada plant. This test, as specified by the airline, is important for preparing the aircraft for acceptance and operation. The test flight confirmed its compliance with high safety standards and technical characteristics.

The aircraft should arrive in Kyrgyzstan in the near future.

Asman Airlines was founded in 2023. During this time, it managed to prepare its team and train employees. The first Q400 aircraft, designed for 80 seats, will arrive in the country in August, and another one is expected in September. The company plans to purchase a third aircraft by November.

Its pilots are trained by Canadian specialists, and stewards are trained by the Russian Aurora airline, which successfully operates flights in the regions of the Russian Federation.

Asman Airlines also introduced a new flight format, when planes will fly in a triangular pattern — from one city to another with an intermediate landing. The airline will serve all 11 airports in Kyrgyzstan.
