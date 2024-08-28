14:25
Construction Agency renews licenses of seven construction companies

State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services has renewed licenses of seven construction companies. The agency reported.

Earlier, the head of the state agency Nurdan Oruntayev noted that out of 7,000 issued licenses, only 2,000 companies are actively working. According to him, the commission detected about 500 companies subject to license revocation for violations.

According to the state agency, 558 construction companies had their licenses suspended for a period of 90 days without the right to carry out construction activities.
