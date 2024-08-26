State Construction Agency renews license of Aalam Stroy LLC

The State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Service renewed the license of Aalam Stroy LLC. The press service of the agency reported.

According to it, Aalam Stroy’s license was suspended on August 13 due to a fire in a multi-story building under construction in Bishkek on Ankara Street. The roof of the building burned down. The total area of ​​the fire was 850 square meters.

The construction company was ordered to obtain a conclusion from the State Fire Safety Inspectorate on the causes of the fire and to conclude an agreement with the State Construction Inspectorate and the Engineering Fire Inspectorate for inspection of the structures exposed to fire to assess their suitability for further use.