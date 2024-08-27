16:29
Number of women entrepreneurs grows in Kyrgyzstan

Over the past few years, the number of small businesses headed by women has increased by 21 percent, medium-sized businesses — by 16 percent, and large businesses — by 22 percent. The Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Polotova announced at the World Women’s Forum «Towards a Green Future» in Mongolia.

According to the press service of the ministry, the minister told about successful women leaders in the field of ecology and the promotion of women’s leadership within the framework of Social Contract project, 9 percent of participants of which are women, mainly from rural areas.

«Over 18,000 jobs have been created over the past two years within the framework of the social contract. Women are actively involved in the agricultural sector, processing industry, trade and provision of services. At least 11 percent of the recipients of social assistance under this project are people with disabilities,» the press service said.
link: https://24.kg/english/303202/
views: 209
