Aigul Japarova and Jamilya Isaeva among top 50 most influential women

The Telegram channel Preemnik has traditionally published its ranking of the top 50 most influential women in politics across the post-Soviet space.

Two representatives from Kyrgyzstan were included in the list: First Lady Aigul Japarova and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Jamilya Isaeva.

Valentina Matviyenko, Chairwoman of Russia’s Federation Council, takes the first place in the ranking. Mehriban Aliyeva, wife of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, takes second place, while Russia’s Svetlana Medvedeva — the third.

The list also includes the wives of the leaders of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Georgia, Armenia, Ukraine, and South Ossetia, as well as the mother of the President of Turkmenistan. Saida Mirziyoyeva, daughter of Uzbekistan’s President, and Ozoda Rahmon, daughter of Tajikistan’s President, are also on the list.

Candidates were selected based on several criteria: the extent of their systemic influence on political processes in the post-Soviet space, elite support or proximity to the head of state, formal status or position, degree of influence on other political figures, and publicity.

Aigul Japarova was also included in the top 50 most influential women of the former USSR in 2024.