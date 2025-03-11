14:37
USD 87.45
EUR 94.54
RUB 0.98
English

Aigul Japarova and Jamilya Isaeva among top 50 most influential women

The Telegram channel Preemnik has traditionally published its ranking of the top 50 most influential women in politics across the post-Soviet space.

Two representatives from Kyrgyzstan were included in the list: First Lady Aigul Japarova and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Jamilya Isaeva.

Valentina Matviyenko, Chairwoman of Russia’s Federation Council, takes the first place in the ranking. Mehriban Aliyeva, wife of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, takes second place, while Russia’s Svetlana Medvedeva — the third.

The list also includes the wives of the leaders of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Georgia, Armenia, Ukraine, and South Ossetia, as well as the mother of the President of Turkmenistan. Saida Mirziyoyeva, daughter of Uzbekistan’s President, and Ozoda Rahmon, daughter of Tajikistan’s President, are also on the list.

Candidates were selected based on several criteria: the extent of their systemic influence on political processes in the post-Soviet space, elite support or proximity to the head of state, formal status or position, degree of influence on other political figures, and publicity.

Aigul Japarova was also included in the top 50 most influential women of the former USSR in 2024.
link: https://24.kg/english/322389/
views: 109
Print
Related
Zero Violence Against Women and Girls program to be launched in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani included in BBC list of 100 influential women 2024
Bishkek hosts International Women's Business Forum
Number of women entrepreneurs grows in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek hosts exhibition of artists from 6 Turkic countries
Regional office of BRICS Women's Business Alliance to be opened in Bishkek
State program to support women's leadership approved in Kyrgyzstan
Taliban arrest Afghan women for Islamic dress code violations
Unequal positions: Why women are not allowed to run the country
Constitutional Court to consider list of professions prohibited for women
Popular
Four cars burn down in fire at service station in Bishkek Four cars burn down in fire at service station in Bishkek
Eco-taxi service on electric cars launched at airports of Kyrgyzstan Eco-taxi service on electric cars launched at airports of Kyrgyzstan
Investigator detained for extortion of $5,000 from his colleague Investigator detained for extortion of $5,000 from his colleague
Bishkek without wires: City Hall develops Clear Sky — 2030 concept Bishkek without wires: City Hall develops Clear Sky — 2030 concept
11 March, Tuesday
14:33
Young drug dealers detained in Bishkek, 17 drug packages confiscated Young drug dealers detained in Bishkek, 17 drug package...
14:22
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 205.5 billion soms in the first two months of 2025
14:14
Kyrgyzstan's coal businessman Nikolai Korobovsky detained in Moscow
14:00
Aigul Japarova and Jamilya Isaeva among top 50 most influential women
13:48
Maxim and Zhanysh Bakiyevs will end up in prison if they return - President