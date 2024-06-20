19:11
Municipal retail complex being built in Batken

A municipal retail complex is being built in Batken. The press service of the office of Presidential Envoy to the region reported.

The City Hall allocated 15 hectares of land in Chet-Bulak quarter for construction of the facility. The cost of the project is 250 million soms. The funds are allocated from the republican budget — from 500 million that are allocated to Batken region under the law on special status of the region.

Construction of the object began in October 2023. As of today, the foundation of block A has been erected. Installation work is underway.

Work is also underway at the site to prepare it for making foundation in block B. The retail complex will consist of three sectors.

As noted, the municipal trade market, after commissioning, will provide jobs for 2,500-3,500 local residents.
