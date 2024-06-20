Sadyr Japarov: Gold will not be mined at Shambesai

Gold will not be mined at Shambesai, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said. Spokesman for the head of state, Askat Alagozov, confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the president is in Kadamdzhai district of Batken region. There he met with local residents on the issue of development of Shambesai gold field.

Sadyr Japarov said that an end has been put to this issue. «Now let’s forget about this topic,» he said.

In 2018, local residents of Kadamdzhai district held a rally and opposed the development of Shambesai gold deposit. They demanded to close the mine, since gold mining was harmful to the environment. Then the investor was Tiandi International Mining Co. Limited.

Gold reserves at Shambesai were estimated at 8 tons. Geological exploration work at the field began in 2007, and a production license was issued in 2012. Since then, license holders have changed several times.