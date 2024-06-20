Digital Development Ministry provides details on free replacement of ID cards

The Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan, on behalf of President Sadyr Japarov, announced the start of a national campaign on exchange of ID cards of 2004 with AN series for new ones of 2024. The press service of the ministry reported.

These are yellow plastic passports without a chip. These old documents do not meet modern security and convenience requirements. Ministry of Digital Development

The campaign will take place from July 1 to August 31, 2024 on a voluntary and free basis for citizens for any reason of exchange: loss, damage, change of name.

Replacement of ID cards will update the data in the database, optimize election procedures and improve the provision of public services.

Only ID cards of the 2004 with AN series can be exchanged; biometric ID cards of 2017 do not require replacement, as they comply with all international standards and have a high degree of security. Ministry of Digital Development

Earlier, the President Sadyr Japarov announced a campaign for free replacement of ID cards.