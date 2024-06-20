11:21
Sadyr Japarov announces campaign on free replacement of ID cards

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced a campaign for free replacement of ID cards. He posted about it on Facebook.

It is reported that the campaign will be held from July 1 to August 31.

«As everyone knows, passports, ID cards and other documents are now produced in our country. Earlier, there were rumors that Kyrgyz passports are sold to foreign citizens. Unfortunately, there were cases when such rumors turned out to be true. Perhaps, even today many foreigners still have Kyrgyz passports and ID cards in their hands. Their validity period can be from five to ten years. Of course, after the expiration of the term, all of them will become invalid,» the head of state posted.

According to him, in the future there will be no notion of a «fake passport» or «fake ID card». It will be impossible to forge them, as they contain a lot of hidden security elements.

Passports will not be sold to everyone as before, as they are now produced in our country. In this regard, we are holding a campaign for free replacement of ID cards.

Sadyr Japarov

He called on Uchkun state enterprise and the Ministry of Digital Development to be ready by July 1. After the end of the campaign, ID cards will be replaced at the same price — 600 soms.

«Therefore, hurry up to exchange your ID cards for free. As for foreign travel passports, we do not yet have the financial ability to replace them for free. However, as soon as it appears, we will also hold a campaign on free exchange of foreign travel passports. Only in this way, in a short time we should completely switch to passports that are produced here,» the president concluded.
