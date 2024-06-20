13:28
Bashkortostan almost triples horse exports to Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan

Bashkortostan has almost tripled its horse exports to Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. Bashinform reports, citing the press service of the department of Rosselkhoznadzor for the region.

It is specified that from January 9 to June 10, 2024, the supervisory agency controlled in the republic 48 batches of horses prepared for shipment to the Customs Union countries.

«The total number of horses inspected and registered by specialists of the department of veterinary supervision at the state border of the Russian Federation and in transport for export to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan for five months of this year amounted to 830 heads. It should be noted that the high demand for horse breeding products in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan stimulates the intensive development of this traditional for Bashkiria branch of cattle breeding. This is evidenced by the figures of recent years. Thus, in 2023, at least 308 horses were exported from Bashkiria to the EAEU countries,» the department of Rosselkhoznadzor said.

Before export, the horses underwent all the necessary laboratory tests during the quarantine period in the Bashkir testing laboratory and accredited laboratories under the jurisdiction of Rosselkhoznadzor.

According to the media outlet, the national project «International Cooperation and Export» is being implemented within the framework of the national goal «Decent and Effective Labor and Successful Entrepreneurship». Its goal is to ensure real growth of exports of non-resource non-energy goods by at least 70 percent by 2030 compared to 2020.
