Kyrgyzstan exported 470,000 liters of strong alcohol since beginning of 2024

Kyrgyzstan has exported 470,000 liters of strong drinks containing 100 percent alcohol to Kazakhstan, Russia and China. Report of the National Statistical Committee for January — October 2024 says.

The total amount of alcoholic beverage exports amounted to 178 million soms, which is equivalent to $2 million. Compared to the same period last year, export volumes decreased by 64.6 percent, and revenue — by 54.5 percent.

These countries have become the main consumers of Kyrgyz alcoholic beverages in the international market.
