Georgia once again becomes Kyrgyzstan's leading exporter

Georgia has once again become Kyrgyzstan’s primary exporter based on the results of the first ten months of 2024. Georgia’s National Statistics Office says.

During this period, Georgia exported goods worth $1.05 billion to Kyrgyzstan, an 86 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023. The largest part — $964 million — is export of cars.

It is worth noting that Kyrgyzstan also led in exports to Georgia earlier this year, in January. At that time, Kyrgyzstan topped the statistical rankings with an export volume of $46.2 million. Meanwhile, exports from Georgia to the Kyrgyz Republic were also increased by deliveries of passenger cars.
link: https://24.kg/english/311848/
views: 124
