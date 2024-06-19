Russia and Kyrgyzstan to restore experimental station on Issyk-Kul lake

A Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of fisheries scientific research was signed between the Russian Federal Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO), represented by the Director, Doctor of Economic Sciences, Professor Kirill Kolonchin, and the Kyrgyz National University named after Skryabin, represented by its rector Rysbek Nurgaziev. VNIRO website says.

As part of the memorandum, an agreement on cooperation in the field of science, education and economic activity was signed.

Thus, agreements have already been reached on the joint restoration of an experimental station on Issyk-Kul lake.

The station will allow scientists from the two countries to exchange experience and innovative approaches to the study of aquatic biological resources and their habitats.