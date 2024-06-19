12:55
Kyrgyzstan asks Turkey to resume issuing quotas for free treatment

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Nuh Yilmaz and asked to resume the issuance of quotas for free treatment. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the state and prospects for the development of bilateral political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, reviewed the schedule of upcoming events, planned visits and meetings at the highest and high levels.

The Kyrgyz side noted the importance of the speedy resumption of the implementation of the agreement on cooperation in the field of healthcare and medical sciences, which provides for annual free treatment of 150 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic in medical institutions in Turkey and expressed a request to expand the provided quota to 500 people per year.

Ruslan Kazakbaev and Nuh Yilmaz also discussed in detail the interaction of the parties at multilateral platforms, including upcoming events within the Organization of Turkic States and mutual support for initiatives in the UN.
