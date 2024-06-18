Japan to train 20 state and municipal employees from Kyrgyzstan

The Government of Japan will provide 20 state and municipal employees with scholarships under Human Resource Development project to study in advanced Japanese universities. The Committee on Budget, Economic and Fiscal Policy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the agreements between the Cabinet of Ministers and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Japan has been training Kyrgyz state and municipal employees since 2006, Maksatbek Sargazakov, deputy director of the State Agency for Public Service and Local Government, said. Since then, a total of 288 Kyrgyzstanis have been educated in Japan, 50 of whom hold senior positions in government agencies. A total of 60 percent of the scholarship recipients are currently working in the civil service.

At least 19 out of 20 people, who will be sent for training in 2024, will receive a master’s degree and 1 — a doctor’s degree. The training will be conducted in English.

«The Japanese side finances everything, even the air tickets. A total of 342 million Japanese yen per year is allocated for the training of these 20 people, which is about $2,200 million,» Maksatbek Sargazakov said.

He informed that one has to pass a test to get training in Japan. A special commission, which will include the Ambassador of Japan to Kyrgyzstan, employees of the State Agency for Civil Service and Local Government, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Economy and Ministry of Finance, will select state and municipal employees.