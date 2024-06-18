17:50
New voting equipment demonstrated to Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov

Modernized identification equipment, electronic and remote voting systems, which are being considered to expand the possibility of voter participation during the election process, were demonstrated to the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

As the Chairperson of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums Nurzhan Shaildabekova noted, organizational and preparatory work has begun to update and improve voting equipment and electronic election management programs. The new equipment will allow replacing multi-component identification equipment.

The testing took place in April and October 2023, in particular, electronic and remote voting was carried out.

Akylbek Japarov emphasized the importance of improving identification equipment, electronic and remote voting systems, which will ensure high-quality holding of the electoral process, as well as increase citizens’ access to voting.
