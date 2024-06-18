XUAR government allocates 125 places in universities for Kyrgyzstanis

The People’s Government of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) of the People’s Republic of China allocated 125 scholarship places for the education of citizens of Kyrgyzstan in higher educational institutions under bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral and language internship programs. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

According to it, 50 places (out of 125) were allocated for training in language internship and bachelor’s programs (1+4) without knowledge of the Chinese language.

To participate in the scholarship program, candidates have to register in the online system, section «Admission to universities of the People’s Republic of China for the 2024-2025 academic year» -> program «Scholarship of the People’s Government of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China», fill out the form fields, and also download all required documents by 11.59 p.m. on June 25, 2024.

Registration in the system is carried out according to the program/level of education chosen by the applicant (language internship, bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral studies).

Attention! Applications containing incomplete documents will be automatically rejected.

Information on participation in the scholarship program is provided on weekdays by calling +996312621519 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Questions can be sent to moin.mo@mail.ru. Detailed information is available on the website of the Ministry of Education.