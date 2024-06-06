14:04
More than 1,000 doses of mephedrone seized in Bishkek

Employees of the Service for Combating Illegal Drug Trafficking detained a 24-year-old man on suspicion of synthetic drugs trafficking. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The resident of Issyk-Ata district packed and stashed drugs in Pervomaisky district of Bishkek. He came to the capital every day and controlled large stashes in the city center.

«More than 20 shrink bags with drugs were confiscated from the man during the search. Other 29 shrink bags were found in his car. The examination showed that a psychotropic drug Alpha-PVP was in the bags,» the statement says.

In addition, officers found a large synthetic drug stash on the outskirts of Bishkek. There they found 30 shrink bags of 1 gram each. Expert analysis showed that they contained the psychotropic drug mephedrone. In total, more than 1,000 doses were seized.

The Service for Combating Illegal Drug Trafficking of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan warns that dubious earnings through Internet messengers and social media as a «dope dealer» are subject to criminal liability. A person above 14 bears full criminal liability for crimes related to drug trafficking. The punishment ranges from 8 to 15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.
