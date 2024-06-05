Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan supports introduction of VAT on medicines

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan supports introduction of VAT on medicines. The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said at a briefing.

He noted that all countries have VAT on medicines.

«It will hit the wallets of pharmaceutical companies, private pharmacies. Our economy is growing and salaries of health workers will also rise,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

Earlier, Almazbek Altybaev, executive director of the Pharmaceutical Union of Kyrgyzstan, said that if the country imposes a value-added tax on medicines and medical devices, their smuggling could increase by up to 60 percent. The price of medicines could also increase.