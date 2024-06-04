Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev conducts aerial inspection of city

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev, his deputy Azamat Kadyrov, chief architect Urmat Karybaev and representatives of the international architectural and urban planning company Nikken Sekkei conducted an aerial inspection of the city. The press service of the municipality reported.

The flight was the first step in the implementation of a large-scale project to develop a new master plan for the capital.

«Nikken Sekkei, with global experience in the field of city and urban planning, is starting to prepare an analytical document to develop a long-term development plan for the city. Its main goal is to create conditions for the sustainable development of the capital, taking into account environmental, social and economic aspects,» the City Hall said.

During the flight, the inspection participants paid special attention to the main city facilities, transport infrastructure, green areas and promising areas for development as part of the administrative-territorial reform.

Aibek Dzhunushaliev noted the importance of cooperation with leading international experts and emphasized that the new master plan would be developed taking into account modern requirements for sustainable development and preservation of the unique urban environment.

Representatives of Nikken Sekkei expressed confidence in successful cooperation and noted that it was a great honor for them to take part in such a significant project. They emphasized that when developing the plan, an integrated approach will be applied, taking into account the best global practices and innovative solutions.

The chief architect of Bishkek, Urmat Karybaev, said that the upcoming work would not only solve the city’s current problems, but also lay the foundation for its long-term development, focused on the sustainability and comfort of residents.