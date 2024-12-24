11:33
Aibek Dzhunushaliev presents draft budget of Bishkek for 2025

Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev presented the draft budget of Bishkek for 2025 to the deputies of the Parliament at a meeting of the relevant committee.

The head of the capital noted that the budget will amount to 23.3 billion soms excluding transfers.

Of the total amount, tax revenues are planned in the amount of 17.6 billion soms, non-tax revenues — 3.1 billion, income from assets and liabilities — 2 billion.

According to Aibek Dzhunushaliev, the city budget for 2024 has preliminary amounted to 32.5 billion soms, of which 868 million were received through the annexation of new districts to Bishkek as part of the administrative-territorial reform.
