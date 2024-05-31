03:00
All restrictions on flights to EU countries lifted from Kazakh airlines

All restrictions on flights to EU countries have been lifted from airlines of Kazakhstan. Orda.kz reported.

This decision was made by the Aviation Safety Committee of the European Commission, which includes representatives of aviation authorities from 27 countries.

«EU experts note significant improvements in the effective functioning of the system of certification, control and supervision in the field of flight operations, maintaining airworthiness, training and licensing of aviation personnel,» the commission reports.

It should be noted that the airlines of Kyrgyzstan still have not been removed from the black list, although negotiations about this are constantly underway.
