A foreign tourist was rescued in Ala-Archa gorge of Alamedin district. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, information was received on May 19 about a 60-year-old Russian citizen, who had broken her leg near «Broken Heart» rock.

Four rescuers went to the scene, provided first aid to the tourist and handed her over to the doctors.

The woman’s condition is assessed as satisfactory.