Two Russian climbers evacuated from Baichechekey Peak in Kyrgyzstan

Rescuers evacuated two Russian climbers stranded on Baichechekey Peak in Ala-Archa Gorge in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The incident occurred on the evening of August 20. The climbers, returning from the peak along the difficult route Ilyushinka 4b, lost their bearings in the dark and were forced to spend the night in the mountains.

Considering the difficult weather and altitude conditions (the peak is 4,515 meters above sea level), at dawn it was decided to involve aviation. Already at 6.55 a.m., rescuers reached the climbers and at 7.19 a.m. they were delivered to Bishkek, where doctors provided first aid.

According to preliminary reports, the climbers are in satisfactory condition.