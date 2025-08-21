13:15
USD 87.44
EUR 101.77
RUB 1.08
English

Two Russian climbers evacuated from Baichechekey Peak in Kyrgyzstan

Rescuers evacuated two Russian climbers stranded on Baichechekey Peak in Ala-Archa Gorge in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The incident occurred on the evening of August 20. The climbers, returning from the peak along the difficult route Ilyushinka 4b, lost their bearings in the dark and were forced to spend the night in the mountains.

Considering the difficult weather and altitude conditions (the peak is 4,515 meters above sea level), at dawn it was decided to involve aviation. Already at 6.55 a.m., rescuers reached the climbers and at 7.19 a.m. they were delivered to Bishkek, where doctors provided first aid.

According to preliminary reports, the climbers are in satisfactory condition.
link: https://24.kg/english/340449/
views: 155
Print
Related
Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan urges climbers to follow safety measures
Seven days on Pobeda Peak: Over 60 climbers rescued in Kyrgyzstan
Russian climber dies after conquering Pobeda Peak in Kyrgyzstan
Asel Baibagysheva returns to Kyrgyzstan after conquering Everest
Rescuers searching for 5-year-old boy who fell into Ak-Buura River
Members of Kyrgyz youth team conquer Ama Dablam peak in the Himalayas
Kyrgyz climbers who conquered highest peaks welcomed in Bishkek
Tourist from Russia rescued in Ala-Archa gorge
Kyzyl-Kiya police officers rescue two children from burning apartment
Search for missing climbers on Pobeda Peak stopped – Emergencies Ministry
Popular
Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Defense Ministry provides details Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Defense Ministry provides details
Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy
Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days
Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice
21 August, Thursday
12:46
Controlling stake of Tashkomur state company transferred to Tash-Kumyr City Hall Controlling stake of Tashkomur state company transferre...
12:42
Medium-sized businesses required to file single tax report monthly
12:24
Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan urges climbers to follow safety measures
12:11
Juice production company dumps waste into Bishkek drainage system
12:06
Class A logistics center to be built in Bishkek with participation of Uzbekistan