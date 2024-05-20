13:57
Several illegal cryptocurrency mining farms detected in Osh region

Several cryptocurrency mining farms were detected in Osh region. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

«As part of the ongoing work to eliminate corruption in the energy sector, as well as taking into account the significant shortage of electricity in the country, employees of the SCNS revealed and suppressed the illegal activities of cryptocurrency mining farms in Kara-Suu and Nookat districts of Osh region. A total of 900 units of equipment for organization of cryptocurrency mining were seized,» the statement says.

A case was opened under the article «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The SCNS added that the owners of the mining farms organized cryptocurrency mining without official registration, obtaining the mandatory certificate, payment of the registration fee, as well as other payments in accordance with the legislation «On virtual assets».

Appropriate investigative and operational activities are being carried out to identify all persons involved in this unlawful act, as well as the damage caused to the state.
