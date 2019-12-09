Nobody should put pressure on decisions of judiciary, President believes

Possibility of making an erroneous judgment under the influence of others should be ruled out. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced today at a ceremony dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the country’s judicial system.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that it was impossible to achieve development of the state without building a fair, transparent, independent judiciary system.

«Therefore, judicial reform should be taken as a reform that directly influences the development of the republic as a whole. Every judge, all judicial bodies must always feel a great responsibility for the decisions made,» he stressed.

According to the head of state, judges in Kyrgyzstan are independent.