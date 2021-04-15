USAID: Risks of corruption in Kyrgyzstan’s judicial system persist

USAID believes that, despite the partial introduction of automatic audio and video recording in the courtrooms of the country, the risks of corruption in the judicial system of Kyrgyzstan still persist and they are quite high.

According to Noel Bauer, Director of Democracy and Governance Office of the USAID Mission in the Kyrgyz Republic, it is necessary to equip all courts with the automatic audio and video recording system as soon as possible.

He noted that USAID intends to continue cooperating with representatives of the republic’s judiciary. By 2022, the system should appear in all courts.

Its developers added that the system should be used when considering not only criminal, but also civil cases. Video files will be stored on the server for a year from the date of entry into force of the court decision.

Citizens will also be able to remotely file complaints and petitions.