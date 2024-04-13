Construction of park and new jobs: Sadyr Japarov visits Jalal-Abad

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, as part of his working trip to Jalal-Abad region, held a working meeting on the socio-economic development of the region. The press service of the head of state reported.

Presidential Envoy to Jalal-Abad region Absattar Syrgabaev and the mayor of the city Ernisbek Ormokov informed the head of state about the work done in 2023 and plans for the current year.

After listening to the information, Sadyr Japarov noted with satisfaction the positive changes that have occurred in recent years in the region and the city of Jalal-Abad.

The head of state instructed to continue active work at the same pace, aimed at improving the well-being of the people, in addition, intensify systemic measures on development of entrepreneurship and creation of new jobs.

Sadyr Japarov watched a brief presentation of the Friendship Park of the Regions of Kyrgyzstan and Russia, the capsule at the construction site of which was laid in October 2023.

To date, a master plan for the park has been drawn up and approved, and land work has begun.