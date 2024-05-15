15:28
Citizen of Uzbekistan detained with counterfeit dollars in Jalal-Abad

A 57-year-old man was detained in Jalal-Abad region with counterfeit $2,000. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

He was arrested by employees of the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs together with employees of the Jalal-Abad Department of the State Committee for National Security. Law enforcement officers received information that citizens of Uzbekistan were smuggling drugs and counterfeit U.S. dollars from the neighboring country.

The man was arrested on May 10, the fact was registered at Ala-Buka district police department. People involved in this group are being identified.    
