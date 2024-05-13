Head of UN Counter-Terrorism Office to visit Kyrgyzstan

First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Asein Isaev met with the head of the UN Counter-Terrorism Office Vladimir Voronkov on May 9 as part of his working visit to the UN headquarters in New York. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Asein Isaev expressed the KR’s support for the activities of the UN Counter-Terrorism Office, aimed at developing international and regional partnership in preventing or combating terrorism and extremism.

The head of Kyrgyzstan’s delegation emphasized the readiness and interest of the country to further strengthen project and program cooperation with the UN Counter-Terrorism Office.

In this regard, during the meeting the parties discussed the details of the forthcoming visit of the UN Counter-Terrorism Office head Vladimir Voronkov to the Kyrgyz Republic.