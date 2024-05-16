16:30
How many percent of Russians agree to allow natives of Central Asia into Russia

Levada-Center published a new survey results. It says that indicators of social distance in relation to people of different nationalities change under the influence of events in the country and the world.

«The highest level of dislike is recorded in relation to Roma, newcomers from Central Asian republics of the former Soviet Union and for the last two years — in relation to Ukrainians. Over 22 years of monitoring in Russia, the number of people who do not support restrictions on the residence of representatives of any nations has gradually increased. However, the prevailing opinion is that one should «try to limit the inflow of migrants» and that illegal migrants should be «expelled from the country». The majority of respondents do not feel interethnic tension and believe that mass clashes on ethnic grounds are unlikely today,» experts of the non-governmental research organization say.

The study notes that the greatest social distance is observed with regard to natives of Central Asia (Levada-Center’s wording. — Note of 24.kg news agency) — 56 percent of Russians would let them into the Russian Federation only temporarily or would completely deny entry for them.

The smallest social distance is observed with regard to Jews and Chechens: 37 percent and 26 percent are ready to see them «close» (among family members, close friends, neighbors or work colleagues), respectively. At the same time, in 2018-2021, there was a gradual decline in dislike towards all the nationalities in question. But against the background of recent events (conflict with Ukraine and the West, aggravation of the Arab-Israeli conflict, terrorist attacks and incidents involving migrants. — Note of 24.kg news agency) the attitude towards Ukrainians, natives of Central Asian republics of the former USSR, and Jews has worsened.

On the contrary, the attitude towards Chechens, Chinese and Africans improved.

Experts associate this with the recent terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall. Hostility towards visitors from these countries is growing. Thus, only 22 percent are ready to see them among their inner circle and other 17 percent — among Russian residents (in 2021 — 23 percent and 22 percent, respectively).
