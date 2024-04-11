21:52
President Sadyr Japarov meets with climber Eduard Kubatov

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the famous climber, head of the Mountaineering Federation of Kyrgyzstan Eduard Kubatov, who conquered Everest. The press service of the head of state reported.

During the meeting, Sadyr Japarov noted that he highly appreciates the success of domestic athletes glorifying the country.

He emphasized that the Kyrgyz Republic pays great attention to the development of physical culture and sports. The state will continue to support athletes and create all the necessary conditions for achieving high results.

Eduard Kubatov expressed gratitude to the president for the meeting and told about participation in the most prestigious and difficult program Crown of the Earth — with climbing all 14 eight-thousanders in the world.

He told that from April to July 2024 he plans to begin climbing the three most difficult peaks in the world: Lhotse, Makalu and K2. In this case, the ascents will be made without the use of oxygen in the «split» mode.

In conclusion, Sadyr Japarov presented the flag of Kyrgyzstan to Eduard Kubatov and wished him success in conquering the peaks.
