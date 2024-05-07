Asian Youth Boxing Championship: Another Kyrgyzstani wins silver medal

The final matches of the Asian Youth Boxing Championship took place in Astana (Kazakhstan) on May 6. They can be watched on the YouTube channel of the Asian Boxing Confederation.

Mukhammadaziz Zakirov competed with an athlete from Kazakhstan Madiyar Beksultanov in the weight category up to 80 kilograms. The Kyrgyzstani’s opponent turned out to be stronger.

Amantur Dzhumaev (up to 54 kilograms) and Zafarbek Kamilov (up to 51 kilograms) also won silver medals.

Six athletes from Kyrgyzstan won bronze medals at the championship.