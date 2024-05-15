18:23
USD 88.33
EUR 95.26
RUB 0.96
English

World Bank appoints new Country Manager for Kyrgyzstan

The World Bank announced today, May 15, the appointment of Hugh Riddell as World Bank Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic. The World Bank website says.

Riddell will lead the World Bank’s engagement in the Kyrgyz Republic, which includes policy dialogue with government officials, civil society, the private sector, and development partners, as well the management of the World Bank country team and ensuring the successful implementation of the Country Partnership Framework.

Hugh Riddell, a UK national, joined the World Bank in 2007 and has held various positions in Washington, D.C., Afghanistan, and East Africa. Most recently, between July 2020 and April 2024, he served as the Country Manager for Malawi. Prior to his tenure at the World Bank, Riddell gained experience at the United Nations, the European Commission, as well as in investment banking and journalism.

«I am excited to begin my role as the new World Bank Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic,» said Hugh Riddell. «I look forward to continuing our constructive dialogue regarding critical reforms, especially in the energy, water, and agriculture sectors. I will also focus on enhancing the World Bank’s robust partnerships with the government of the Kyrgyz Republic, development partners, and key stakeholders to implement our new five-year Country Partnership Framework and help the country achieve its ambitious development goals,» Hugh Riddell said.

Hugh Riddell is replacing Naveed Hassan Naqvi who was in this position since August 2020.
link: https://24.kg/english/294066/
views: 136
Print
Related
Order appointing Igor Chudinov as head of Directorate of Power Plants canceled
Ex-PM Igor Chudinov appointed head of Directorate of Power Plants
Zhamalbek Yrsaliev repeatedly appointed Vice Mayor of Bishkek
Atyr Abdrakhmatova appointed head of Sezim crisis center
New head of Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek appointed
New director of Bishkekzelenstroi municipal enterprise appointed
New director of Bishkek Tazalyk appointed
Director of National Institute of Strategic Initiatives appointed
Head of Tazalyk Ramiz Aliev becomes Vice Mayor of Bishkek
Ex-Minister of Education heads Union of Writers of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas Some Bishkek districts to have no gas
Smuggling of more than 3.5 kilograms of marijuana into Kyrgyzstan prevented Smuggling of more than 3.5 kilograms of marijuana into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Kyrgyz alcoholic products enter market of Uzbekistan Kyrgyz alcoholic products enter market of Uzbekistan
Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm discovered in Issyk-Ata district Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm discovered in Issyk-Ata district
15 May, Wednesday
17:54
Emergency medical aid station opened in Tamchi village Emergency medical aid station opened in Tamchi village
17:46
Mudflows possible in Kyrgyzstan due to rains
17:39
Kyrgyzstan plans to create register of bona fide entrepreneurs
17:31
CEC asks president to schedule early elections in Sverdlovsky district
17:03
Kyrgyzstani who fought in Syria detained in Bishkek