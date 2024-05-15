World Bank appoints new Country Manager for Kyrgyzstan

The World Bank announced today, May 15, the appointment of Hugh Riddell as World Bank Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic. The World Bank website says.

Riddell will lead the World Bank’s engagement in the Kyrgyz Republic, which includes policy dialogue with government officials, civil society, the private sector, and development partners, as well the management of the World Bank country team and ensuring the successful implementation of the Country Partnership Framework.

Hugh Riddell, a UK national, joined the World Bank in 2007 and has held various positions in Washington, D.C., Afghanistan, and East Africa. Most recently, between July 2020 and April 2024, he served as the Country Manager for Malawi. Prior to his tenure at the World Bank, Riddell gained experience at the United Nations, the European Commission, as well as in investment banking and journalism.

«I am excited to begin my role as the new World Bank Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic,» said Hugh Riddell. «I look forward to continuing our constructive dialogue regarding critical reforms, especially in the energy, water, and agriculture sectors. I will also focus on enhancing the World Bank’s robust partnerships with the government of the Kyrgyz Republic, development partners, and key stakeholders to implement our new five-year Country Partnership Framework and help the country achieve its ambitious development goals,» Hugh Riddell said.

Hugh Riddell is replacing Naveed Hassan Naqvi who was in this position since August 2020.