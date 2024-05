A new director was appointed at Bishkekzelenstroi municipal enterprise. The corresponding decision was made by the mayor of the city.

Photo Vice Mayor Ramiz Aliev introduced the new head of Bishkekzelenstroi

According to the press service of the municipality, Bilimbek uulu Adilet was appointed to this position.

It is known that previously he worked as director of State Residence of the President No. 1 (Ala-Archa).

Bilimbek uulu Adilet was born on September 21, 1991.