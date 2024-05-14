New head of Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek appointed

Kubanychbek Aitakunov was appointed to the post of head of Sverdlovsky district administration of Bishkek. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The appointment of the new head was made from the internal personnel reserve of the municipality within the framework of the state personnel policy established by Presidential Decree No. 2 of January 29, 2021 «On the new state personnel policy» and is aimed at improving management efficiency and attracting professional personnel and promising youth.

The corresponding order was signed by the Mayor of the capital Aibek Dzhunushaliev.