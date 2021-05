A group of veteran climbers, enthusiasts of Immortal Regiment march climbed the 3,300 meters high peak of Leonid Dyadyuchenko. Sister of one of the participants informed 24.kg news agency.

Vyacheslav Alexandrov, Vyacheslav Dubov, Viktor Kadyrov, Vitaly Sapozhnikov, Alexander Faustov, Andrei Nikitin brought photographs of their relatives — war veterans to the peak.

The altitude difference from the foot to the top was 1,300 meters. They have spent 8 hours on the ascent.

The oldest climber is 72 years old.