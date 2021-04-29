Third wave of COVID-19: Immortal Regiment march canceled in Bishkek

Immortal Regiment march will not take place in Bishkek this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Coordinator of the march Zulfira Khaibullina told on her Facebook page.

According to her, this decision was made by the Republican Emergency Response Center for Combatting COVID-19.

«This means that we are again deprived of the opportunity to celebrate the holiday by the familiar victory march. Alas, our Immortal Regiment will not march, as before, through streets of our city ...» she noted.

Zulfira Khaibullina added that everyone can take part in the Immortal Regiment campaign online. To do it, you need to take a photo of your family with a portrait of a veteran of the Great Patriotic War or record a video story about him (her) and post it on social media with the hashtag #StroiBessmertnogoPolka, as well as on the website of the Immortal Regiment march.

The campaign was also held online in 2020. The first Immortal Regiment march in Kyrgyzstan was held in 2014 in Osh city, Bishkek joined the march in 2015.