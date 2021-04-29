15:01
USD 84.80
EUR 102.40
RUB 1.13
English

Third wave of COVID-19: Immortal Regiment march canceled in Bishkek

Immortal Regiment march will not take place in Bishkek this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Coordinator of the march Zulfira Khaibullina told on her Facebook page.

According to her, this decision was made by the Republican Emergency Response Center for Combatting COVID-19.

«This means that we are again deprived of the opportunity to celebrate the holiday by the familiar victory march. Alas, our Immortal Regiment will not march, as before, through streets of our city ...» she noted.

Zulfira Khaibullina added that everyone can take part in the Immortal Regiment campaign online. To do it, you need to take a photo of your family with a portrait of a veteran of the Great Patriotic War or record a video story about him (her) and post it on social media with the hashtag #StroiBessmertnogoPolka, as well as on the website of the Immortal Regiment march.

The campaign was also held online in 2020. The first Immortal Regiment march in Kyrgyzstan was held in 2014 in Osh city, Bishkek joined the march in 2015.
link: https://24.kg/english/192052/
views: 117
Print
Related
Over 7,000 people to participate in online Immortal Regiment march
Immortal Regiment – Kyrgyzstan: Memories of veterans to be posted on website
Immortal Regiment campaign to be held online in Kyrgyzstan
Immortal Regiment march may be held in Kyrgyzstan online
Bishkek to host Immortal Regiment march on Victory Day
Immortal Regiment with participation of Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Photo report
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev participates in Immortal Regiment march
Sooronbai Jeenbekov heads Immortal Regiment march in Bishkek
Participants of Immortal Regiment march gather in Bishkek
Use of drones for Immortal Regiment shooting banned in Bishkek
Popular
India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks
Sadyr Japarov at ESCAP meeting: Kyrgyzstan needs investors Sadyr Japarov at ESCAP meeting: Kyrgyzstan needs investors
Kyrgyzstan becomes largest importer of Russian gasoline in EAEU in March Kyrgyzstan becomes largest importer of Russian gasoline in EAEU in March
Ala-Buka residents oppose transfer of land to Uzbekistan Ala-Buka residents oppose transfer of land to Uzbekistan
29 April, Thursday
14:31
Kyrgyzstan needs to revise 356 laws Kyrgyzstan needs to revise 356 laws
14:24
15 fires occur in Kyrgyzstan over past 24 hours
14:07
Border incident: Two criminal cases initiated over riots
13:58
Government allocates other 600 mln soms for purchase of COVID-19 vaccine
13:49
Two vans collide on Bishkek - Osh highway, two people killed